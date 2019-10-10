Police officer struck by vehicle during chase of alleged armed suspect in North Lawndale neighborhood: CPD

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5608905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

A police officer has been struck by a vehicle in the 10th District following a pursuit of a potential gun offender. Ambulance will be escorted to the hospital - expect street closures as emergency vehicles converge on the area. pic.twitter.com/BNbINZRHh5 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 10, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.Officials said the officer was in pursuit of a possible armed suspect when he was hit near Ogden Avenue and S. Drake Avenue.The officer was tended to at the scene and transported to Stroger, according to police.An ambulance will be escorted to the hospital, according to a tweet by Anthony Guglielmi with the Chicago Police Department.This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.