Atlas Air flight destined for Poland makes emergency landing at O'Hare airport

An Atlas Air cargo plane made an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An international flight made an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare airport Monday afternoon.

The Atlas Air flight originated in Topeka, Kansas and was on its way to Poland when it was diverted to O'Hare.

There were reports there was a fire in the cargo hold of the aircraft.

The plane appeared to make a smooth landing just before 4 p.m., but emergency crews were there to greet the aircraft.

The Chicago Fire Department said more than 300 people were on board the plane.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.