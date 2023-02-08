WATCH LIVE

$76K in fake money, over $465K in counterfeit goods seized at Chicago airport

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 2:08PM
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $76K in counterfeit money and over $465K in fake goods at Chicago O'Hare airport earlier this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $76,000 in counterfeit cash, and more than $465,000 in fake merchandise at O'Hare airport earlier this month.

The cash was found during an inspection last week of a variety of shipments from China.

Officials said the counterfeit goods were found during a search of the baggage of a U.S. citizen just arriving from Turkey.

They included clothing, handbags and jewelry.

The shipments were heading to Houston and Mission, Texas; Greenbush, Minnesota; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Morris, Illinois, officials said.

Counterfeiting and intellectual property rights piracy cost the U.S. economy between $200 billion and $250 billion per year, are responsible for the loss of 750,000 American jobs and pose a threat to health and safety, officials said.

