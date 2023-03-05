WATCH LIVE

Customers duck for cover, witness armored truck driver robbed in Orland Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 5, 2023 12:35AM
ORALND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An armored truck driver was robbed in broad daylight Saturday in Orland Park.

It happened near the Orland Ale House.

The manager said the driver was ambushed by three or four masked people.

Customers at the restaurant took cover while the robbery happened just outside the building.

Police say the thieves made off with the money, but they did not say how much.

Police also said no one was hurt and they have not made any arrests.

The FBI said they are involved in the investigation.

