Chicago shooting: Armored truck guard shot during robbery in West Chatham, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating an armored truck robbery in the city's West Chatham neighborhood.

Officials said the incident happened at a strip mall at 87th and Lafayette, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Chicago police said at about 3 p.m., a 38-year-old male armored truck guard let a business at the strip mall. As he approached the truck, a light colored car approached and began shooting at the guard, hitting him in his bulletproof vest.

The Chicago Fire Department said one of the was struck and his partner took him to Roseland Hospital with a graze wound to the belly. He is expected to make a full recovery. Police said he is listed in good condition.

Police said no money was taken from the truck or the guards.

A security guard at another business in the strip mall witnessed the shooting and said the car had been circling the parking lot for some time before opening fire on the armored truck guard.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

