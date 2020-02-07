Arts & Entertainment

Veterans, newcomers nominated for Best Actress Oscar

NEW YORK -- Five actresses are competing to take home the most prestigious award in film.

Two of them are previous Oscars winners: Renée Zellweger ("Cold Mountain") and Charlize Theron ("Monster").

Zellweger, who is nominated for her performance in "Judy" about Judy Garland's final 1968 concerts in London, is the likely favorite after winning Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG awards.

At 25, Saoirse Ronan is the second youngest performer to ever receive 4 Oscar nominations. She was nominated for her first Oscar in 2008. This year, she's up for her performance in "Little Women." Ronan has never won.

British actress Cynthia Erivo is nominated for her first Oscar for her performance as freedom fighter and abolitionist Harriet Tubman in "Harriet." Erivo is also nominated in the Original Song category.

Scarlett Johansson is another first-time and double nominee. Her performance in "Marriage Story" is nominated in this category, while she is also up for the Supporting Actress honor for her role in "Jojo Rabbit."

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet"


  • Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story"

  • Saoirse Ronan in "Little Women"

  • Charlize Theron in "Bombshell"

  • Renée Zellweger in "Judy"


    • Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
    2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
    36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
    Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
    Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
    Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
    Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
    Show More
    Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
    Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
    Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
    Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
    Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
    More TOP STORIES News