Arts & Entertainment

What Matthew McConaughey was thinking on the night he won an Oscar

NEW YORK -- Ever wonder what it's like to win an Oscar?

"I was thinking about I was the only one in the category whose name started with an M," Matthew McConaughey explained. "As I was sitting there numb, I was waiting to hear the Mmmm."

McConaughey won the Oscar in 2014 for best actor for his performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club' during the 86th Academy Awards.

He lost 50 pounds to play AIDS patient Ron Woodruff in the film, but even after winning several awards for the performance, McConaughey said he didn't come to the Oscars expecting to win.

"I didn't have a speech written because I thought that would be like a coup de grace in the wrong way, but I knew who I was thankful for," he said.

He famously wrapped up his speech with a shout-out to his memoriable line from "Dazed and Confused":

"Alright, alright alright" and "Just keep livin'."



Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News