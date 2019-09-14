Over 2,000 preserved fetal remains found in home of deceased Indiana doctor

SOUTH BEND, Indiana -- More than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains were found on the property of a doctor who operated a clinic in Indiana and died earlier this month, authorities said.

The sheriff's office in Will County, Illinois says the family of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer reported finding the remains while they were sorting through his personal belongings.

Klopfer died on September 3.

The family's attorney requested that the coroner's office provide proper 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains.

Authorities add that the family is fully cooperating.

There is no evidence that medical procedures were performed on Klopfer's property

Klopfer operated a South Bend abortion clinic. He closed it down in 2016 after an investigation revealed the clinic did not comply with Indiana law and lost its license, ABC affiliate WBND reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaabortionu.s. & worlddoctors
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge denies bond for man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother
Couple accused of ditching adopted girl, moving
3 wounded, 1 fatally in Bronzeville shooting: police
Feds: Osama bin Laden's son killed in US counterterrorism operation
Teammates honor teen who drowned in NW Indiana high school pool
FDA panel backs experimental peanut allergy treatment
Bus driver holds nervous boy's hand on first day of school
Show More
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run, police say
Bridge lifts along Chicago River begin Saturday
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Saturday
MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14
Woman campaigns to make Juneteenth a national holiday
More TOP STORIES News