Fat Tuesday 2023: Chicago bakeries open early for residents craving paczkis

It's Paczki Day, Chicago! Weber's Bakery on the SW Side is expecting to see hundreds of customers

Head to your favorite Chicago bakery and buy some paczkis for Fat Tuesday 2023. Weber Bakery is expected to see hundreds of customers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Fat Tuesday, and, in Chicago, that means it's Paczki Day.

Paczkis are Polish doughnut-like pastries.

Bakeries throughout the city and suburbs will sell millions of the pastry treats to customers who look forward to this every year.

RELATED: Preparing for Paczki Day in Chicago

One of those bakeries is Weber Bakery on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Owner Michael Weber joined ABC7 Chicago live Tuesday morning.

SEE MORE: Chicago Celebrates Paczki Day!

Weber's has been a Chicago favorite since 1930, and typically makes over 10,000 paczkis for Fat Tuesday.

There are 14 varieties, and vanilla custard with chocolate on top is typically most popular, Weber said.

It opened at 4 a.m. Tuesday, and will be open until 3 p.m.

Weber's Bakery is located at 7055 W. Archer Ave. in Chicago.