paintball

Chicago police investigating recent paintball attacks, 1 woman shot in face

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were hit by paintballs Tuesday night in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Police said someone in a dark-colored SUV fired paintballs at people on the sidewalk in the 1800 and 2000-blocks of West Division.

There were no injuries reported.

RELATED: Chicago police investigating at least 3 more recent paintball attacks in West Town, Englewood

The attack comes just days after a 45-year-old woman was shot in the face with paintballs in West Town, according to CPD.

She said she was sleeping on a bench in the 100-block of N. Western Avenue last Friday when a vehicle approached and started shooting paintballs at her.

She was struck in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody for either attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest townwicker parkchicago crimeshootingchicago violencepaintball
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PAINTBALL
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings released without charges: police
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings, as attacks explode around the city
CTA bus driver shot with paintball
New paintball attacks in West Town, Englewood being investigated: CPD
TOP STORIES
New CPS CEO to be announced Wednesday
Cook County property tax hike sends Palatine florist out of business
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Woman carjacked in Wicker Park
Disabled man beaten to death leaving Pilsen soup kitchen
Justice Dept. asks judge to block Texas from enforcing abortion law
Top general took steps to prevent Trump from attacking China: Book
Show More
Parts of IL run out of hospital beds; 4,660 new cases reported
Mother to sue Chicago Park District after son's drowning
IN Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as hero
Man wanted for racial attack at CTA Argyle station
Chicago Weather: Sunny, pleasant Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News