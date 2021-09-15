CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were hit by paintballs Tuesday night in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Police said someone in a dark-colored SUV fired paintballs at people on the sidewalk in the 1800 and 2000-blocks of West Division.
There were no injuries reported.
RELATED: Chicago police investigating at least 3 more recent paintball attacks in West Town, Englewood
The attack comes just days after a 45-year-old woman was shot in the face with paintballs in West Town, according to CPD.
She said she was sleeping on a bench in the 100-block of N. Western Avenue last Friday when a vehicle approached and started shooting paintballs at her.
She was struck in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
No one is in custody for either attack.
Chicago police investigating recent paintball attacks, 1 woman shot in face
PAINTBALL
TOP STORIES
Show More