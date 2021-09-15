Chicago police investigating recent paintball attacks, 1 woman shot in face

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people were hit by paintballs Tuesday night in the city's Wicker Park neighborhood.Police said someone in a dark-colored SUV fired paintballs at people on the sidewalk in the 1800 and 2000-blocks of West Division.There were no injuries reported.The attack comes just days after a 45-year-old woman was shot in the face with paintballs in West Town, according to CPD.She said she was sleeping on a bench in the 100-block of N. Western Avenue last Friday when a vehicle approached and started shooting paintballs at her.She was struck in the face and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.No one is in custody for either attack.