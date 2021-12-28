Teen killed in Palos Heights crash identified

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenager died and at least six others hurt after a crash in south suburban Palos Heights Monday night.The crash occurred in the 6300-block of Illinois Route 83 just before 7 p.m. as a car with six teenagers inside collided with another car, police said.Police said three teens were ejected from the vehicle and six people were transported to hospitals.A 14-year-old was killed in the crash and has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Madison Harrison.The cause of the crash is being investigated.