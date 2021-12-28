PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenager died and at least six others hurt after a crash in south suburban Palos Heights Monday night.
The crash occurred in the 6300-block of Illinois Route 83 just before 7 p.m. as a car with six teenagers inside collided with another car, police said.
Police said three teens were ejected from the vehicle and six people were transported to hospitals.
A 14-year-old was killed in the crash and has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Madison Harrison.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Teen killed in Palos Heights crash identified
TOP STORIES
Show More