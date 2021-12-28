Teen killed in Palos Heights crash identified

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A teenager died and at least six others hurt after a crash in south suburban Palos Heights Monday night.

The crash occurred in the 6300-block of Illinois Route 83 just before 7 p.m. as a car with six teenagers inside collided with another car, police said.

Police said three teens were ejected from the vehicle and six people were transported to hospitals.

A 14-year-old was killed in the crash and has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Madison Harrison.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
palos heightstraffic fatalitiesfatal crashteenager
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1-3 inches of snow forecast for Chicago area Tuesday
Wife of Chicago dealer tied to El Chapo says US gave her immunity deal
5 dead, including gunman, after shooting spree in Denver area
Family seeks answers after woman found hanged in police cell
2 hurt in Roseland post office shooting, police say
Illinois COVID cases surge to highest point of pandemic
What the CDC's latest COVID quarantine guidelines mean for you
Show More
1 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway on South Side
Teen killed in department store dressing room by stray LAPD bullet
$4 gas could be here by Memorial Day, GasBuddy predicts
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $441M
Chicago Weather: 1st measurable snowfall Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News