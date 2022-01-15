Quick Tip

Tips to fight COVID pandemic burnout

'Don't be afraid to take a break'
By and Ann Pistone
Pandemic Burnout: Cognitive Specialist for Brain Balance, Dr. Rebecca Jackson shares tips to combat and recharge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic nearing its two-year mark many Americans are feeling the burnout.

Cognitive Specialist for Brain Balance, Dr. Rebecca Jackson has expert tips to energize and focus at this difficult time.

  • Don't be afraid to take a break: Similar to when you're feeling sick, your body, and brain, need time to rest and recharge.

  • Get active!: Research shows that exercise boosts mood and memory. A little movement can provide a lot of benefits.


  • Write it out: Try making a checklist to calm your mind and energize you to check off your goals one by one.

  • If you work from home you may want to avoid working from your bed. It sounds like a perk but it might be contributing to burnout. It's important to create a dedicated workspace that allows for focus. And when you're not working you need complete relaxation.
