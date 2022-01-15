Cognitive Specialist for Brain Balance, Dr. Rebecca Jackson has expert tips to energize and focus at this difficult time.
Tips to fight COVID pandemic burnout
'Don't be afraid to take a break'
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic nearing its two-year mark many Americans are feeling the burnout.
Don't be afraid to take a break: Similar to when you're feeling sick, your body, and brain, need time to rest and recharge. Get active!: Research shows that exercise boosts mood and memory. A little movement can provide a lot of benefits. Write it out: Try making a checklist to calm your mind and energize you to check off your goals one by one. If you work from home you may want to avoid working from your bed. It sounds like a perk but it might be contributing to burnout. It's important to create a dedicated workspace that allows for focus. And when you're not working you need complete relaxation.
