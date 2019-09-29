'I hope I made her proud:' Family holds birthday party for Harvey girl killed by stray bullet

By
MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- The parents of a south suburban girl who died on her 12th birthday still held the party their daughter planned, collecting donations for funeral expenses instead of gifts.

Kentayvia Blackful was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home in Harvey on Monday night. She died the following day, on her birthday.

"She did not deserve to leave this Earth like that," said Kentnilla Blackful, Kentayvia's mother.

RELATED: Girl dies on 12th birthday after being shot by stray bullet while inside Harvey home

Kentayvia was planning her birthday party at a skating rink when the shooting happened. Her family wanted to make sure she still had that celebration.

"She was so excited," Kentnilla Blackful said. "We're going to do it. We are still going to do it."

The family held the bittersweet celebration at the Markham Roller Rink on Saturday.

"Seeing all the love that my daughter got, it's helping a lot right now," said Trenton Blackful, Kentayvia's father.

The Blackfuls hope their daughter is looking down at her birthday party with her big, beautiful smile.

"I hope I made her proud," Kentnilla Blackful said. "She made me proud. Her whole 12 years, she made us proud."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harveymarkhamstray bulletchild deathbirthdayfuneralchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flooding possible in Chicago as suburbs recover from heavy rains
4 teens charged in I-80/94 shooting in Indiana
CVS suspends sale of Zantac heartburn medication over cancer fears
VIDEO: 3 women fight in I-57 road rage incident on South Side
Man killed, woman wounded in Austin shooting, police say
Church plans to turn strip club into house of worship
Hockey players skate to honor fallen Illinois State Police trooper
Show More
Vice-principal gives haircuts, life advice to young men
Man critically wounded in Pilsen shooting
2 men wanted for pickpocketing at CTA stations
Snoop Dogg's 10-day-old grandson dies
Corrections employee charged with sexual misconduct
More TOP STORIES News