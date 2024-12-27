2 women killed in Park Forest shooting, police say

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two women were killed in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest Thursday evening, police said.

Officers responded at about 6:08 p.m. to the 300-block of Miami Street and found two women, ages 51 and 30, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

One woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

Two children who were not inside were not wounded but were transported to hospitals for treatment as a precaution, police said.

Police said the victims were acquainted with the suspect and that they are investigating the shooting as an isolated incident.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force has been activated, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to assist Park Forest police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 708) 748-1309.