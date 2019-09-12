Partial building collapse in West Garfield Park, 1 person may still be inside: CFD

(Chicago Fire Department)

CHICAGO -- Part of a building collapsed in West Garfield Park Thursday morning.

Chicago Fire Department responded to 5th Avenue and Pulaski Road just after 10 a.m.

Officials said one person is being looked at for injuries and they also believe another person may still be inside the building.



Chicago Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter of the damage.



This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.
