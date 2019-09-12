Partial building collapse in West Garfield Park, 1 person may still be inside: CFD

Building collapse still and box response. 5th Avenue and Pulaski one person being looked at possibility of at least one person still inside pic.twitter.com/slnqDwAQLT — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 12, 2019

Pulaski and 5th pic.twitter.com/TQJr6z9hh8 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 12, 2019

CHICAGO -- Part of a building collapsed in West Garfield Park Thursday morning.Chicago Fire Department responded to 5th Avenue and Pulaski Road just after 10 a.m.Officials said one person is being looked at for injuries and they also believe another person may still be inside the building.Chicago Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter of the damage.