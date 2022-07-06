trial

Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson to be sentenced Wednesday

Nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley found guilty of tax fraud
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

Daley Thompson, was convicted in February on seven counts of lying to federal bank regulators and filing false tax returns.

The government is asking for 24-months in prison.

Daley Thompson is the nephew of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley.

After his conviction, Daley Thompson was forced to resign as alderman of the 11th Ward. Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed Nicole Lee to represent the 11th Ward in City Council.

