Former Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson to be sentenced Wednesday

Daley Thompson, was convicted in February on seven counts of lying to federal bank regulators and filing false tax returns.
Patrick Daley Thompson trial: Jury finds Chicago alderman guilty of tax fraud, lying to feds
The government is asking for 24-months in prison.
Daley Thompson is the nephew of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley.
Chicago City Council approves Nicole Lee, Mayor Lightfoot's pick for 11th Ward alderman
After his conviction, Daley Thompson was forced to resign as alderman of the 11th Ward. Mayor Lori Lightfoot appointed Nicole Lee to represent the 11th Ward in City Council.