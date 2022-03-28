Chicago City Council expected to approve Nicole Lee, Mayor Lightfoot's pick for11th Ward alderman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11678235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nicole Lee was greeted with a standing ovation before speaking at Zhou B Art Center in the heart of the 11th Ward Thursday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council expected to make history Monday when it approves Mayor Lori Lightfoot's pick for new 11th Ward alderman.Nicole Lee's confirmation is expected to sail through a committee meeting Monday morning and then sail through the full City Council after that.Lee will become the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Chicago City Council.Lee currently works for United Airlines. She grew up in Chinatown and still lives there.The former 11th Ward Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson resigned after he was convicted of tax fraud.Meanwhile, the City Council's finance committee was set to meet Monday morning to discuss the city's gas tax, but that meeting has been canceled for Monday.Mayor Lightfoot increased the gas tax last year as part of her pandemic budget. But recently, she indicated she may be willing to roll back the tax due to painful prices at the pumps.It's unclear when the finance committee will revisit the issue. The full City Council meets at 1:30 p.m.