Chicago City Council expected to approve Nicole Lee, Mayor Lightfoot's pick for11th Ward alderman

Lee set to become 1st Asian American woman to serve on City Council
By
City Council expected to approve Nicole Lee as 11th Ward alderman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council expected to make history Monday when it approves Mayor Lori Lightfoot's pick for new 11th Ward alderman.

Nicole Lee's confirmation is expected to sail through a committee meeting Monday morning and then sail through the full City Council after that.

Lee will become the first Asian-American woman to serve on the Chicago City Council.

Nicole Lee speaks after being appointed to Chicago City Council
Nicole Lee was greeted with a standing ovation before speaking at Zhou B Art Center in the heart of the 11th Ward Thursday afternoon.



Lee currently works for United Airlines. She grew up in Chinatown and still lives there.

The former 11th Ward Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson resigned after he was convicted of tax fraud.

Meanwhile, the City Council's finance committee was set to meet Monday morning to discuss the city's gas tax, but that meeting has been canceled for Monday.

Nicole Lee selected by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to replace Patrick Daley Thompson as 11th Ward alderman

Mayor Lightfoot increased the gas tax last year as part of her pandemic budget. But recently, she indicated she may be willing to roll back the tax due to painful prices at the pumps.

It's unclear when the finance committee will revisit the issue. The full City Council meets at 1:30 p.m.
