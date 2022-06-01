1 killed in Peotone accident involving tanker; road closed due to diesel leak: officials

PEOTONE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle accident in south suburban Peotone, according officials.
The accident involved three vehicles, including a semi-tanker truck, the Manhattan Peotone Fire Protection District Fire chief said.
The crash happened on Wilmington-Peotone Road between U.S. 45-52 and Center Road.
That stretch of road is now closed while police investigate the incident, officials said.
Officials said there is also a diesel leak and Will County EMA services are responding for clean up.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
