1 killed in Peotone accident involving tanker; road closed due to diesel leak: officials

Wilmington-Peotone Road is closed while officials clean up diesel tank leak
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Road closure due to multi-vehicle accident involving semi-tanker in Peotone

PEOTONE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle accident in south suburban Peotone, according officials.

The accident involved three vehicles, including a semi-tanker truck, the Manhattan Peotone Fire Protection District Fire chief said.

The crash happened on Wilmington-Peotone Road between U.S. 45-52 and Center Road.

That stretch of road is now closed while police investigate the incident, officials said.

Officials said there is also a diesel leak and Will County EMA services are responding for clean up.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
