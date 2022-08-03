Girl, 13, critically injured by lightning strike while at Garfield Park near conservatory: CFD

A 13-year-old girl was injured by a lightning strike on the West Side as severe weather moved through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lightning strike injured a 13-year-old girl on the West Side as storms moved through the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon.

The girl was injured while at Garfield Park near the conservatory, and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after the lightning strike, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

It's still unclear if the lightning bold hit the 13-year-old directly or if she was near the area where it struck.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.