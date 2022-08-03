Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect; T-storm Watch issued | Live Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are developing rapidly west of the Chicago area and moving eastward toward the city as a cold front slams into hot, humid air Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Cook, DuPage and Lake (IL) counties until 2 p.m.; and for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties until 2:15 p.m.; and in Lake County, Indiana until 3 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kendall, Kankakee, Lake, Livingston, and Will counties in Illinois as well as Benton, Newton, Jasper, Porter and Lake counties in Indiana until 8 p.m.

Also, a Heat Advisory is in effect for Will, Ford Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, and southern Cook counties in Illinois as well as Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana until 7 p.m.

The Chicago area and northwest Indiana are under a "slight" risk of severe weather - a level 2 out of 5 - according to the Storm Prediction Center.

"While storms don't look too impressive right now, they are bulldozing into some very muggy air and they're going to put that very muggy air to use," ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra said.

The storms are expected to develop over the far western suburbs and strengthen as they move east toward the city.

"There's a chance that counties like Kane County, Kendall County, Grundy County, maybe even the extreme western portions of DuPage County, don't quite see the worst of these storms as they start to pop up and really get going," Dutra said. "But Chicago and points off to the east are definitely going to catch the stronger storms."

Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be likely with any storms that develop Wednesday afternoon, Dutra said. Gusty winds and hail are also a possibility, as well as flash flooding in localized areas.

Officials warn that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, which could develop in less than 30 minutes after strenuous outdoor activity.

Residents are advised to take extra precautions, including drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas and staying out of the sun. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or in the evenings if you work or will be spending time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible as well.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Stroke:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

Heat Exhaustion:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

Decreased urine output

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool or shaded location, officials said. A heat stroke is an emergency, and 911 should be called.

Residents in need of assistance during the extreme heat should call 311. Residents can also request a wellbeing check by downloading the CHI311 app, visiting 311.chicago.gov or calling 311.

They also recommend checking up on relatives and neighbors.

The city of Chicago operates cooling areas located at the city's six community service centers. The cooling areas operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Fridays. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas. DFSS will provide free face coverings for guests who do not have one and want to utilize the cooling areas.

They're located at:

- Englewood Center - 1140 W. 79th St.

- Garfield Center - 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

- King Center - 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

- North Area Center - 845 W. Wilson Ave.

- South Chicago Center - 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

- Trina Davila Center - 4312 W. North Ave.

During hours of operation, residents can also find relief in one of the city's more than 75 Chicago Public Library locations and more than 31 Chicago Park District fieldhouses as well as 176 splash pads.

Officials also remind people to never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstance.

The cold front will bring cooler and drier conditions for Thursday, but the heat will build back for the weekend.