Pets & Animals

2 Magellanic penguins born at Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is celebrating two new additions.

Two Magellanic penguin chicks hatched a few days apart. Both chicks were born to the same parents and one is nesting with a pair of foster parents.

The chicks will be monitored closely by penguin trainers.

EMBED More News Videos

Mating season begins for Shedd Aquarium's Magellanic and Rockhopper penguins.



"Having a chick successfully hatch from its egg is just the first of many milestones that we look for in these first few weeks, but our team is cautiously optimistic," said Lana Gonzalez, manager of penguins and sea otters. "We'll continue to monitor both chicks closely over the next few weeks, looking for consistent weight gain and to see how the parents are doing with sharing their responsibilities."

Staff will monitor the birds with the help of cameras and sensors and will step in only for quick check-ups and collecting their weights. The chicks are expected to be fully grown after two to three months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campusshedd aquariumbirdscute animals
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Penguin mating season begins at Shedd Aquarium
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 13, among 2 critically wounded in South Side shooting
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh released from prison
Visitation for murdered woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez begins Thursday
Jailhouse informant says cellmate confessed to strangling teenager David Chereck
McDonald's workers to protest outside company's West Loop HQ
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
Show More
Babysitter charged in sex assault of 2 boys
Birth tourism: Foreign women travel to deliver babies in U.S. to gain citizenship for newborns
Baby dies after 5 hours in daycare van; co-owner arrested
Judge expected to decide if records in Jussie Smollett case will be released
VIDEO: Cat fights, scares off coyote at CA home
More TOP STORIES News