2 Magellanic penguins born at Shedd Aquarium

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5218531" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mating season begins for Shedd Aquarium's Magellanic and Rockhopper penguins.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is celebrating two new additions.Two Magellanic penguin chicks hatched a few days apart. Both chicks were born to the same parents and one is nesting with a pair of foster parents.The chicks will be monitored closely by penguin trainers."Having a chick successfully hatch from its egg is just the first of many milestones that we look for in these first few weeks, but our team is cautiously optimistic," said Lana Gonzalez, manager of penguins and sea otters. "We'll continue to monitor both chicks closely over the next few weeks, looking for consistent weight gain and to see how the parents are doing with sharing their responsibilities."Staff will monitor the birds with the help of cameras and sensors and will step in only for quick check-ups and collecting their weights. The chicks are expected to be fully grown after two to three months.