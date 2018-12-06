TRENDING

Alligators poke noses through ice to survive the chill of winter

Well, here's something you truly don't see every day ... alligators living in ice! (Credit: Shallotte River Swamp Park/Facebook)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY --
Well, here's something you truly don't see every day ... alligators living in ice!

The gators in Brunswick County can be seen poking their noses through a sheet of ice, and experts told WWAY they do it to stay alive, saying they're in a state of brumation which is like hibernation.

Shallotte River Swamp Park posted a video of rescued American alligators doing the rare sight on their Facebook page.

The video shows the animals popping their noses through the ice, just enough to breathe.



While it's hard to believe they are able to survive icy conditions, animal experts said they are very much alive and well.

Since they're cold-blooded, they rely on the sun to warm them up which increases their body temperature.

Once the ice melts, they will come out of the water to sunbathe and warm up.
