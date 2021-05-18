Bolingbrook nature trail closed after coyote nips at woman, dog

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A nature trail in south suburban Bolingbrook is shut down until further notice because a coyote nipped at a woman and her dog.They were walking along the Lily Cache Creek Trail about 9 a.m. Sunday when they saw the coyote, which threatened the woman and dog but did not hurt them.Bolingbrook police said the animal yipped and snarled at the woman's heels until she left the area.Police later found a den nearby. The woman had been walking in the area west of Kings Road, north of Prairieview Blvd., south of Trails End Lane and southwest of the Lily Cache Sports Fields West, when the incident occurred.Coyotes are usually fearful of humans, but will defend their dens if they feel threatened.This is the first reported coyote attack against a person in Bolingbrook. Coyote attacks against people are extremely rare.In the event a coyote attacks you or someone near you, yell at the coyote to make it back off. Do not run, since a coyote can run much faster than a person.The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been contacted regarding this incident, police said.Informational signs will be posted in the area. Bolingbrook officers assigned to the park district will be patrolling the park and adjacent trails where the incident occurred.Residents along the trail were aware of the coyote and have seen it in the area, according to police.The trail has been closed and marked until further notice.Coyotes are protected under the Illinois Wildlife Code. A Nuisance Animal Removal Permit must be obtained prior to relocating the animal, police said.