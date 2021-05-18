coyotes

Bolingbrook nature trail closed after coyote nips at woman, dog

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Coyote nips at woman, dog in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A nature trail in south suburban Bolingbrook is shut down until further notice because a coyote nipped at a woman and her dog.

They were walking along the Lily Cache Creek Trail about 9 a.m. Sunday when they saw the coyote, which threatened the woman and dog but did not hurt them.

Bolingbrook police said the animal yipped and snarled at the woman's heels until she left the area.

Police later found a den nearby. The woman had been walking in the area west of Kings Road, north of Prairieview Blvd., south of Trails End Lane and southwest of the Lily Cache Sports Fields West, when the incident occurred.

RELATED: Coyote captured on steps of Rogers Park apartment building

Coyotes are usually fearful of humans, but will defend their dens if they feel threatened.

This is the first reported coyote attack against a person in Bolingbrook. Coyote attacks against people are extremely rare.

In the event a coyote attacks you or someone near you, yell at the coyote to make it back off. Do not run, since a coyote can run much faster than a person.

RELATED: Officials won't euthanize coyote linked to attacking boy, 6, in Lincoln Park; will stay in rehab facility

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been contacted regarding this incident, police said.

Informational signs will be posted in the area. Bolingbrook officers assigned to the park district will be patrolling the park and adjacent trails where the incident occurred.

Residents along the trail were aware of the coyote and have seen it in the area, according to police.

The trail has been closed and marked until further notice.

Coyotes are protected under the Illinois Wildlife Code. A Nuisance Animal Removal Permit must be obtained prior to relocating the animal, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbolingbrookcoyotesnaturedog
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COYOTES
Coyote captured on steps of Rogers Park apartment building
'Where people are, coyotes follow,' winter sightings common
Bay Area photographer captures an amazing wildlife picture
VIDEO: Bay Area coyote, badger playing together goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After Pritzker mask update, more guidance expected from Chicago
Shots fired inside Calumet City mall, police say
Girl, 15, shot while walking dog in Washington Park: police
Man wounded in Bolingbrook shootout with car burglary suspects
CPD officer hurt in South Loop traffic stop
How COVID has prepared Illinois for the next pandemic
Off-duty CPD officer killed in Arlington Heights crash ID'd
Show More
Man charged with shooting 2 CPD officers in Lawndale
Young Chicagoan debuts as Cubs 1st Black PA announcer
River searched for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
Gov. Pritzker signs $1.5B expansion of rental relief program
1st year of COVID-19 turned Illinois into 'Wild West'
More TOP STORIES News