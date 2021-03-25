Coyote captured on steps of Rogers Park apartment building

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coyote was captured on the steps of an apartment building in the Rogers Park neighborhood.Chicago police officers were seen surrounding the animal with guns drawn in the 6400-block of N. Newgard Wednesday.Chicago Animal Care and Control safely got the coyote into a van. But before that, it was an unsuspecting pedestrian who came across it first."I was just walking by in the neighborhood and I noticed that dog over there staring something down," witness Miguel Castellanos said. "I noticed something growling at me."The coyote was taken to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. It's expected to be released into a forest soon.