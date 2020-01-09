Boy bitten multiple times by coyote in Lincoln Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy was bitten multiple times by a coyote in Lincoln Park Wednesday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.The child was bitten in the 2400-block of North Cannon Drive in the northern part of Lincoln Park around 4 p.m., Chicago police said.According to officials, the boy and the woman he was with ran onto a bus for shelter after he was bitten. He was then treated by paramedics and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where his condition is stable. Police said he is expected to be OK.Police said the coyote ran northbound from that location after the incident.Chicago Animal Care and Control have been notified and are assisting Chicago police with the investigation. The agency posted a warning on social media about coyote sightings in city neighborhoods.Animal Care and Control said, "while it is extremely rare for a coyote to approach or bite a person, residents should take caution if they encounter a coyote and notify Chicago Animal Care and Control by calling 311."43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith recently sent out a warning to residents after a coyote attacked a small dog in that area as well.Fire officials said the boy suffered head lacerations. They have not released the child's condition. Further details were not immediately available.