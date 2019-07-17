Pets & Animals

City celebrates Humboldt Park alligator 'Chance the Snapper' trapper Frank Robb

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The trapper who captured the Humboldt Park alligator 'Chance the Snapper' is now the toast of the town.

Frank Robb threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field Tuesday night and turned on Buckingham Fountain Wednesday morning.

The gator trapper from Central Florida is getting a first class tour of the city celebrating him. With the push of a button, Robb got the honor of turning on one of the city's crown jewels.

Robb, who was called on by the city, captured the alligator nicknamed "Chance the Snapper" Tuesday. The five plus footer had been roaming the Humboldt Park lagoon for a week.

Now wearing a T-shirt featuring a cartoon version of the reptile, Robb is amazed by the reception he's been getting from a town not used to gator hunts.

"A blessing doesn't quite cover it," Robb said. "When I came here, I had a plan where I was gonna try to get in here, accomplish the job. I had set forth from the city of Chicago and get outta here and nobody ever know I was here."

But plans change and Robb has found himself at the center of a summer feel good story that landed him in the local and national spotlight. Robb posted with an "alligator in the area advisory" sign handed to him by the Chicago Park District.

"We have a deep debt of gratitude for what he did," said Park District Superintendent Mike Kelly. "Let's face it. There was an alligator in the water. It is a wild animal and we've got 300 kids in our day camp every day in that same park."

The city says the gator, which was likely someone's pet released when it got too big, is healthy, but it's forever home still in flux.

"The zoos here, I'm not gonna speak for them, but I believe they're stock full of reptiles, but we have partners all throughout the country that are willing to help us," said Kelly Gandurski, Executive Director of Chicago Animal Care and Control.

You might find Robb touring Millennium Park Wednesday and he might also try some deep dish pizza.

Robb will head back to his home in Brevard County Florida Thursday.
