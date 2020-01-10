Coyote captured in Lincoln Park after boy bitten, series of sightings

At around 10:20 p.m., Animal Care and Control responded to a call of an injured coyote in the 1700-block of North Dayton Street. Officials said they found the animal in the back of a row of homes.
They said they located the injured coyote and tranquilized it to be brought to Animal Control and Care for further evaluation.
Officials snared the coyote after a series of incidents were reported in the Lincoln Park and Streeterville areas, but it is unclear if this is the same coyote reported in the attacks.
Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins tweeting Friday morning about the coyote capture stating that "preliminary indications strongly suggest this is the animal involved in both the attack on the child....and the adult in Streeterville. Waiting for DNA tests to confirm."
Second Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins tweeting Friday morning about the coyote capture stating that "preliminary indications strongly suggest this is the animal involved in both the attack on the child....and the adult in Streeterville. Waiting for DNA tests to confirm."
Animal Care and Control officials say they will provide further updates when they're available.
Two schools in Lincoln Park were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday morning after reports of a coyote sighting in nearby Oz Park.
Students were kept from going outside Lincoln Park High School, 2001 N. Orchard St., and Lincoln Elementary, 615 W. Kemper Place, while Animal Care and Control worked to confirm the sighting, Chicago Public Schools officials said.
The lockdowns were lifted early Thursday afternoon, just hours after two people were bitten by coyotes in separate incidents.
In the most recent incident, a man told police he was bitten in the buttocks Wednesday evening. The 32-year-old man walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital Wednesday evening with a scratch on his buttocks and told authorities he was walking when a coyote came from behind and bit him, police said.
Police said the man was walking in the 700-block of North Fairbanks Court at the time.
The man was in good condition and expected to be released from the hospital, police said.
A police spokeswoman said the department did not know the exact time of the incident.
Earlier that day, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote near the lakefront in Lincoln Park on the North Side near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.
The child was bitten multiple times about 4 p.m. in the 2400-block of North Cannon Drive, according to police.
Police said the boy was walking with a caretaker near when he was bitten on the head multiple times.
"The child went up towards the hill and it was reported that the coyote was in the grassy prairie area and then came out and came face-to-face with the child," said CACC Executive Director Kelley Gandurski.
Gandurski said the boy's caretaker and two Good Samaritans fought the coyote off. The two Good Samaritans were two DePaul University track athletes, according to school officials.
"Once I got across the street I could see that the kid was bleeding from his head, got down to his face all over his jacket," said Ryan Taylor, Good Samaritan. "He was hurt pretty badly."
Taylor and Dominc Bruce, who are both sophomores at DePaul, said they called for help and flagged down a nearby bus so the boy and his caretaker could find safety. Then they went back for the coyote.
"I called the police immediately, as fast as I could. Dom picked up a branch and started trying to scare away the coyote," Taylor said. "We did anything that we could to try to help this kid out."
"We tried to go up there and chase it away, scare it away, and luckily it ran away without attacking anyone else," Bruce said.
Coyote experts said the reason for the increased sightings is because there is less vegetation in the winter and therefore less places to hide. They have long been a part of life in Chicago and are protected by the state.
"In the urban area, coyotes are intelligent enough to realize we are not a threat to them, so they start to ignore us, so they become more and more visible," said Chris Anchor, wildlife biologist with the Urban Coyote Project.
Gandurski said CACC teams have responded to all recently reported coyote sightings made via 311.
She also said coyotes are an important part of the urban ecosystem, preying on small rodents, and typically do not want contact with people.
"Generally they do not want any contact with people, so what we want residents to understand is that any attack is very, very rare," Gandurski said. "While this seems unusual, interaction with coyotes, coyotes living in the city is quite common. It's been going on for generations."
He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital for treatment.
On Tuesday, a coyote was rescued from Lake Michigan after falling into Monroe Harbor.
Four to five coyotes were reportedly spotted Wednesday outside of a school near Cleveland Avenue and Division Street. Chicago police were called, and notified Chicago Animal Care and Control.
CACC is assisting Chicago police with the investigation into the attacks and other coyotes spotted in the last week.
The agency posted a warning on social media about coyote sightings in city neighborhoods.
"While it is extremely rare for a coyote to approach or bite a person, residents should take caution if they encounter a coyote and notify Chicago Animal Care and Control by calling 311," the agency said in a statement.
"While it is extremely rare for a coyote to approach or bite a person, residents should take caution if they encounter a coyote and notify Chicago Animal Care and Control by calling 311," the agency said in a statement.
CACC said if you encounter a coyote you should do everything possible to not engage, but if you must engage then your voice is your best weapon.
"It's really the same thing with grizzly bears, they tell you to make yourself bigger, stand taller, wave your arms around, that will scare them away. It's called hazing," Gandurski said.
Alderman Michele Smith recently sent out a warning to 43rd Ward residents after a coyote attacked a small dog in that area as well. Gandurski said it was not clear if the same coyote was responsible for the reported attacks, but CACC wants residents to be cautious.