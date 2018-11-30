PETS & ANIMALS

Sunshine Mills dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D

There's a recall of some brands of dog food that have too much vitamin D, and could make your pet sick.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. brands Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food are recalled.

Too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs. Dogs that eat too much vitamin D could show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

You can get a full list of recalled dog foods on the FDA's website.
