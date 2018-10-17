Dogs and cats affected by Hurricane Michael arrived in Chicago from Florida Wednesday morning.The pets traveled more than 1,000 miles from the hurricane zone to PAWs Chicago and the volunteers who brought them here said it was well worth the trip.Patt the dog came limping in PAWS Chicago this morning, recovering from a broken leg after being hit by a car and one kitten came in with a broken jaw.Even after the long drive, they seemed excited to be here."I think we're all so relieved to have them here," said Stacey Price, senior director of animal operations at PAWS Chicago. "They are amazing animals and to be able to go into a really traumatic situation and be able to the guarantee of life is an amazing experience."Price was one of the volunteers who traveled to the Alachua County Humane Society in Gainesville, Florida to pick up 11 dogs and 24 cats that were brought in from three damaged shelters in the panhandle area devastated by Hurricane Michael."So were going to take care of them because we have a full medical center here so they like to call on us because they know these animals will be taken care of whatever they need," PAWS founder Paula Fasseas.Each pet will be given complete medical care, vaccinations, microchips and spay or neuter surgeries as needed. Once medically cleared, they'll be available for adoption.None of the pets have owners who will be searching for them, they were already in shelters at the time the hurricane hit. Now they're hoping to make a new home in Chicago."The more fosters homes we have the more adoptions and the more animals we can save," Fasseas said.Some of the pets could be up for adoption as soon as Thursday at the PAWS facility at 1997 North Clybourn Ave.