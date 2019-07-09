Dog trapped under concrete patio rescued by firefighters in Riverside County

The dog apparently dug his way under the patio and couldn't find a way back out.
CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue Monday, saying the dog was stuck 8-9 feet back under a concrete patio.
It took some nudging before the little dog was finally freed.
"After carefully cutting a section out of the patio firefighters were able to safely remove the dog & return him to his family!" tweeted CAL FIRE Riverside.
