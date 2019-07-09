animal rescue

Dog trapped under concrete patio rescued by firefighters in Riverside County

PERRIS, Calif. -- Firefighters in Southern California worked to help a little dog trapped under a concrete patio in the city of Perris.

The dog apparently dug his way under the patio and couldn't find a way back out.

CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue Monday, saying the dog was stuck 8-9 feet back under a concrete patio.

It took some nudging before the little dog was finally freed.

"After carefully cutting a section out of the patio firefighters were able to safely remove the dog & return him to his family!" tweeted CAL FIRE Riverside.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuerescuedogu.s. & worldaccidentfirefightersriverside county
ANIMAL RESCUE
Animal rescue group can use your old bras to save turtles
San Diego firefighters rescue injured baby hummingbird
Firefighter uses YouTube duck calls to rescue ducklings
More than 200 dogs rescued from hoarding home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cell phone robbery leads to sexual assault in Millennium Park
Ind. toddler fell through open window on cruise ship in Puerto Rico, attorney says
Chicago's drinking water is safe, Lightfoot says
Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Mugshots: 21 alleged gang members arrested in NYC murders, shootings
American taking selfie gored during running of the bulls
Show More
Police respond to Posen barricade situation
Chicago Fire reach agreement to leave Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview
Lifeguard truck runs over toddler on California beach
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Kidnapping suspect fatally shot by police on NW Side ID'd
More TOP STORIES News