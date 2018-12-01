PETS & ANIMALS

Remembering George H.W. Bush: Former Pres. George H.W. Bush was proud of service dog named Sully

EMBED </>More Videos

We're getting our first look at former President George H.W. Bush's new service dog, Sully. (KTRK)

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine --
Former President George H.W. Bush was proud to introduce the world to his newest four-legged family member on Twitter.

Bush said on Twitter that Sully is a beautiful and beautifully trained golden lab from the America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York.


The group provides service dogs to veterans in need.

The former president said he could not be more grateful, especially for the organization's commitment to veterans.

If you'd like to follow Sully's adventures, he has his very own Instagram account: @SullyHWBush.

RELATED: Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
EMBED More News Videos

The life and career of George HW Bush

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldservice animalgeorge h.w. bushdogsveteransMaine
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from drain pipe
Firefighter rescues dog from icy pond
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Inside Obama's last visit with former Pres. George H.W. Bush
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Alaska earthquakes crack Anchorage roads, cause fires, damage
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Woman says she was fired after reporting Mercy Hospital gunman harassed her
Friends, family say goodbye to Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal
Show More
NU Wildcats arrive in Indy ahead of Big Ten Championship debut
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy Saturday
10 of the best places to get ramen in the Chicago area
Mayor honored at Chicago Consular Corps gala
Chinese American Service League celebrates 40th anniversary at gala
More News