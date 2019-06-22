Pets & Animals

Heartbreaking photo shows dog at New Jersey owner's empty hospital bed

BOONTON, New Jersey -- A heartbreaking photo of a dog sitting loyally beside his owner's empty hospital bed is going viral.

According to Eleventh Hour Rescue in Rockaway Township, Moose, a 3-year-old lab mix, didn't know his owner passed away and has been returned to the shelter.

Apparently Moose is taking the loss of his dad pretty hard and he needs a new family to help heal his heart.

Eleventh Hour Rescue and NorthStar Pet Rescue both posted the photo on social media in hopes it will help him find a new loving home.

They say he is housebroken, adores kids and is sweet and happy by nature.

The good news is the rescues have received several applications to adopt Moose already, so hopefully he will find his new family soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsboontonpetsdogviral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD won't cooperate with planned ICE raids, Lightfoot says
Feds announced sweeping indictment of Latin Dragon gang members
Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-wife testifies about day U of I student disappeared
Second man charged in shooting death of River North nightclub security guard
Judge orders special prosecutor to review Jussie Smollett case
Rapper Cardi B facing 2 felonies in NYC strip club melee
No bond for man charged in fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens
Show More
Lake Co. ethylene oxide results released as Pritzker signs law cracking down on emissions
Cubs throw party for Advocate Children's Hospital patients
'Wondrous' 10-foot giant squid spotted deep in Gulf of Mexico
Snail mail plagues Chicago, recent report prompts city-wide change
Man who visited NJ firehouse for 55 years named honorary chief
More TOP STORIES News