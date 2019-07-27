Local K-9 a finalist for 2019 National Hero Dog Awards

Dax the K-9 has been helping the Lake County Sheriff's office fight crime for four years. He's saved dozens of citizens and deputies from criminals, and is accountable for tracking and finding dozens of missing or endangered children and adults. That's why Dax, is now a finalist for the 2019 Hero Dog Awards.
He loves to play tug of war, go on walks, and help the Lake County Sheriff's office track down and apprehend bad guys.
In 2018, he located a dangerous domestic violence offender who forced his way into a home and then battered and choked a woman until she lost consciousness, but there are countless selfless acts of service Dax provides, and all he wants in return is a little play time.
He's the only dog from our region nominated for the award and he will honored at the awards ceremony on October 23 in Los Angeles, California.
if he makes it to the third and final round, he'll go to Hollywood and accept his reward on the red carpet!
Dax's tireless drive, dedication to training, love for police work, and incredible success stories have gained him thousands of supporters from across the country. Dax has proven to be an outstanding K-9 hero and the public can help the judges determine which of the seven category winners will be 'top dog' by continuing to vote for him through September 9th.
You can vote for Dax at Hero Dog Awards.