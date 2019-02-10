Lake County's Dax named K-9 of the year

A police dog from Lake County has been voted the K-9 of the Year.K-9 Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, were among more than 100 teams from across the country nominated for the honor through the K-9s of Valor Foundation.According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Dax received more than 9,500 votes in the contest.Among Dax's top accomplishments are locating a dangerous domestic violence suspect and taking down a robbery suspect who had punched him. He also found a suicidal woman who was missing in the woods.