PETS & ANIMALS

Lake County's Dax named K-9 of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

Dax, a Lake County police dog, has been named K-9 of the year.

A police dog from Lake County has been voted the K-9 of the Year.

K-9 Dax and his handler, Deputy John Forlenza, were among more than 100 teams from across the country nominated for the honor through the K-9s of Valor Foundation.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Dax received more than 9,500 votes in the contest.

Among Dax's top accomplishments are locating a dangerous domestic violence suspect and taking down a robbery suspect who had punched him. He also found a suicidal woman who was missing in the woods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsk-9policedogLake County
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Tiger kills potential mate on first date
VIDEO: Lost sea otter baby reunites with mother
Are these your photos? Working USB drive found in seal poop
Hero dog breaks out of home, saves family from gas leak
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 charged in murder of Naperville man who went missing a year ago
New details emerge in brutal beating, robbery of retired correctional officer in Hazel Crest
2019 Chicago Auto Show: Hear from the people behind the event
Early voting sites to open Monday for Chicago, suburban elections
Mayor's office to release statement on city's response to extreme cold
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
Several storefronts damaged in South Side fire
Show More
Cubs execs meet with leaders of Muslim community after leaked Joe Ricketts emails
Prince Philip gives up driver's license after crash
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
'Captain Marvel' gets throwback website poking fun at '90s
More News