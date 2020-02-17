Englewood horse owner will not be cited in animal's death, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of a horse that was found dead on Saturday behind a home in Englewood will not be cited in connection with the animal's death.In findings released Monday, Animal Care and Control states the animals found at the home in the 1000-block of West 61st Street "...did not present any sign of mistreatment, they were not emaciated, nor were there any signs of poor health. The owner reported that the deceased horse had been to the veterinarian recently and provided records for that visit. A remaining horse was moved to a farm this morning. It is legal to keep a horse in the City of Chicago as long as the animals are licensed and receive proper care."The only citation issued in connection with Saturday's complaint is for failure to provide updated vaccine records for the surviving horse.According to Animal Care and Control, six citations were issued in 2019 for failure to have a license or proof of up-to-date vaccines, as well as failure to set up a screen to prevent fly bites. Animal Care and Control says those issues have been corrected.Several Chicago have aldermen raised concerns about horses and other livestock being kept at homes in the city."A farm is where horses belong. A farm is where livestock belongs," said 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez. "They don't belong in the city of Chicago, particularly if you're not trained or willing to take care of them."Lopez and other city leaders are renewing their calls for stronger regulations of livestock within the city of Chicago