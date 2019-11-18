Pets & Animals

PuppyUp Walk in Lombard aims to fight cancer in humans and canines

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Dogs and their owners gathered in a west suburb Sunday to fight cancer in both canines and humans.

The one-mile PuppyUp Walk was held Sunday morning at the dog-friendly Yorktown Center in Lombard.

The Puppy Up Foundation facilitates grants to fund comparative oncology, a type of cancer research that looks at similarities of human and canine cancer.

ABC7's Traffic Reporter Roz Varon, who's a breast cancer survivor, emceed the event.
