Shedd Aquarium launches public vote to name baby beluga whale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium has launched a public vote to name the beluga calf born in early July.

Voting is available for one week in person or online at Pod Poll 2019.

Voting closes the evening of Thursday, November 21 and the winning name will be announced on Friday, November 22.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium's beluga whale, Mauyak, gives birth to calf

The five name options chosen by the beluga care staff come from the language of the Inuit, the native people of the beluga's native Arctic range.

  • Annik (AH-nik), meaning blizzard

  • Imavik (EE-mah-vik), meaning ocean

  • Ikullak (EE-koo-lak), meaning confident


  • Naniitchuk (nah-nee-EET-chuk), meaning brave

  • Kulu (KOO-loo), term of endearment for babies and young children


    • "From day one, this calf has been a strong, playful and independent addition to the pod, so many of the names we chose reflect his personality," said Maris Muzzy, manager of whales and dolphins at Shedd Aquarium. "

    The beluga whale calf now weighs more than 330 pounds. The calf's mother, Mauyak (MY-yak), has had four calves with the most recent being Kimalu (KEE-mah-loo) in 2012. This makes the calf the first beluga born at the aquarium in seven years.
