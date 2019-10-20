CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to The National Retail Federation, Americans spend billions of dollars on costumes for their pets every Halloween.
There are some ways to make sure your furry friends stay safe and comfortable for the special day.
Dr. Tony Kremer from Kremer Veterinary Services joined ABC7 with some tips:
What are three rules to follow when dressing up your pet up for Halloween?
1. Make sure the costume is not too tight or too heavy, and it shouldn't have fabric or pieces that will fall off, or that your dog/cat will want to chew on.
2. Tricks and treats are for kids. Candy and chocolate are highly toxic for dogs/cats.
3. When you take your dog trick-or-treating, make sure the dog is highly visible. Have a reflective collar on. Be sure your furry friend is properly ID'd with tags and a microchip.
To learn more about Kremer Veterinary Services, visit website www.animalcareinfo.com.
Tips to keep your pet safe this Halloween
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More