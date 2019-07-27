Pets & Animals

WATCH LIVE: Sharks at the Shedd Aquarium

Photo credit: Shedd Aquarium.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether you're afraid or fascinated by them, sharks are important to our oceans.

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is working to spread awareness about the critical role sharks play in the ecosystems where they live and encouraging the public to get involved in their conservation.

Each year, millions of visitors are awed by the blacktip reef sharks, bonnetheads, wobbegongs and other sharks at the Shedd - but the aquarium is also leading efforts to study and save these important predators beyond the aquarium's walls.

Click here for more information on the Shedd's shark conservation efforts.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campussharksshedd aquarium
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Show More
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News