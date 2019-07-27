CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether you're afraid or fascinated by them, sharks are important to our oceans.
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is working to spread awareness about the critical role sharks play in the ecosystems where they live and encouraging the public to get involved in their conservation.
Each year, millions of visitors are awed by the blacktip reef sharks, bonnetheads, wobbegongs and other sharks at the Shedd - but the aquarium is also leading efforts to study and save these important predators beyond the aquarium's walls.
Click here for more information on the Shedd's shark conservation efforts.
WATCH LIVE: Sharks at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
WATCH LIVE: Sharks at the Shedd Aquarium
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News