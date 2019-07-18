National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils 'Chance the Snapper' bobblehead

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled their new limited edition "Chance the Snapper" bobblehead on Wednesday.
The five-foot-long reptile captured Chicago's and America's attention after he was spotted in the Humboldt Park lagoon on July 9th.
Meet Humboldt Park alligator, "Chance the Snapper"
It took days for officials and trappers from around the country to lure the animal in from the depths of the lagoon safely.
RELATED: Lagoon closes as search for "Chance the Snapper" continues
The alligator was finally captured by Florida alligator expert Frank Robb, Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Alligator trapper Frank Robb describes how he caught the elusive 'Chance the Snapper'
The bobbleheads will feature "Chance the Snapper" partially submerged in water with a danger sign across the back of the base.
You can now pre-order the bobblehead at the Hall of Fame and Museum's online store. The museum says each bobblehead will cost $25 plus a flat shipping rate of $8. They are expected to arrive in October.
The museum says each bobblehead will be individually numbered and come inside a collector's box.
For more information visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's website.