Local pros head to PGA Professional Championship

By Tony Smith
Local golfers gear up for PGA Professional Championship

ROMEOVILLE (WLS) -- Two Mistwood Golf Club golf locals are gearing up to hit the national green for the PGA Professional Championship.

Andy Michelson and Frank Hohnadel are heading to Austin, Texas to compete on a golf professional level. The 2022 PGA Professional Championship begins on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Both Michelson and Hohnadel are a part of 310 other players vying for the Walter Hagen Cup. Both Michelson and Hohnadel are with Mistwood Good Club in Romeoville.
