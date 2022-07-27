4 teens charged in fire that destroyed Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- Four teenagers have been charged in a massive fire that destroyed parts of the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Flames tore through the property in May. More than 100 firefighters from 20 area fire departments helped put out the fire. Thankfully, no one was injured.

As firefighters worked to contain the fire, people stopped by to take in the scene and recalled their memories of the resort.

"To see it like this, it's just sad," said Paige Staroske. "Memories came flooding back of when my parents were still alive. My mom and I would come out here and go to the plays. A lot of the conventions and things were held out here."

The teenagers face several charges, including felony arson and trespassing. The resort has been closed since 2020.

Prosecutors said the teens' ages range from 14 to 17 years old.