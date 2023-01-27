Crews battling large Phoenix, IL house fire in south suburbs

Vincennes Road closed from 153rd Street to Halsted Street as crews battle Phoenix house fire

Crews are battling a large house fire in Phoenix, Illinois, and Vincennes Road is closed from 153rd Street to Halsted Street.

PHOENIX, Ill. (WLS) -- Several different fire departments are battling a large south suburban house fire Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 15000-block of Vincennes Road in Phoenix.

A witness said the family who lived there, including children, all got out safely, and there were no immediate reports of any injuries in connection with the blaze.

Six different fire departments are responding to the incident.

The fire started in the rear of the two-and-a-half story home, but quickly spread throughout the building.

Large flames could be seen shooting through the roof at some points.

Vincennes Road is closed from 153rd Street to Halsted Street.

