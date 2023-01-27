Chicago firefighters battle intense fire in longtime catering business near Midway

The Chicago Fire Department battled an intense fire at Georgi's catering business on Central Avenue near Midway Airport Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An intense fire destroyed a longtime catering business not far from Midway Airport Friday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responed to the fire around 3:30 a.m. in the 6300-block of South Central Avenue.

By 4:30 a.m. the fire appeared to be struck, but the building appeared to be a total loss.

Employees of the business said it was Georgis Catering, which has been serving the city for 77 years.

The business served meals for private planes at Midway and also worked with Meals on Wheels.

"It was a big staple, especially for our seniors," employee Vanessa Hernandez said. "We did a bunch of Meals on Wheels for them. I think that is the most devastating part."

Employees said about 2,000 meals for Meals on Wheels would not be distributed Friday.

No injuries were reported. A neighboring building with apartments had to be evacuated. Warming buses were sent to the scene.