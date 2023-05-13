Saturday Morning Extra: Pigeon Forge

Looking for summer vacation ideas? Visit Pigeon Forge, TN and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pigeon Forge is in East Tennessee, approximately 35 miles from Knoxville and McGhee-Tyson Airport.

Two-thirds of the nation's population east of the Mississippi River lives within a day's drive, making it an easily accessible family vacation destination.

The city's neighbor is Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the most-visited national park in the U.S. Pigeon Forge also is home to Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park, Tennessee's most-visited ticketed attraction.

