'Strangers Things' Halloween display in Plainfield goes viral on TikTok

A Plainfield family created a spooky but super cool Halloween display in their front yard replicating a scene from "Stranger Things."

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a scene right out of a popular Netflix show!

A Plainfield family created this spooky but super cool Halloween display in their front yard replicating a scene from "Stranger Things."

A mannequin - that looks pretty real - is dressed like the character Max Mayfield, and appears to be hovering in mid-air.

Owners Dave and Aubrey Appel created this TikTok video that now has more than 14 million views.

Everyone wants to know what is keeping Max afloat... but the Appels say that will remain a mystery.