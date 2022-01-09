Plainfield school district cancels class Monday due to 'spiking number of bus drivers with COVID'

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban school district has canceled classes, both remote and in-person, Monday due to a "spiking number of bus drivers with COVID-19."Plainfield School District 202 sent a letter to parents and staff Sunday announcing it will be an "emergency day," which will be made up in-person on May 31."This increase leaves no drivers for about 2,000 students around the district. This fact, combined with the logistics of our large school district and Triple Tier bussing system make it impossible to have in-person school tomorrow," the district said.Despite canceling class, the district is still requesting that all 12-month staff and principals should report to their building "if possible."The district said they plan to release an update Monday on the status of classes for Tuesday.