plane crash

Pennsylvania plane crash: 1 of 2 victims ID'd after propeller slams into room near crib

Family friend identifies victim as Brian Filippini, husband and father of 3
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bucks Co. plane propeller crashed into room with crib, victim ID'd

HILLTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania -- An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was in Pennsylvania on Friday morning investigating a small plane crash that claimed two lives.

The crash happened in Hilltown Township, Bucks County.

A family friend has now identified one of the victims as Brian Filippini, a husband and father of three. Filippini owned the plane.

The other victim has not yet been identified.

RELATED: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Hilltown Township, Pa. neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

The view from Chopper 6 showed smoke rising from the downed aircraft in a residential area of Hilltown Township.



NTSB investigator Robert Gretz said this was a commercial instructional flight, meaning one of the pilots already had a private pilot license but was training to receive their commercial pilot license.

A doorbell camera captured the sound of the plane's engine shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane departed from Doylestown Airport and was en route to Gunden Airport in Perkasie.

The single-engine aircraft went down right near Pennridge Central Middle School at the intersection of Brittany and Victoria lanes.



Tariq Thomas' work truck was parked nearby and also caught fire.

"Looked out the door and saw everything was in flames," said Thomas, who ran up from his basement. "I just feel really bad for the two lost lives."

A propeller sliced through the upstairs bedroom of Brian Rush, the son-in-law of Thomas.

A propeller sliced through Brian Rush's upstairs bedroom.

Courtesy: Brian Rush



"I got a call that a plane crashed in front of my house," said Rush.

Rush's granddaughter usually spends the afternoon there with his wife, napping in a crib.

A propeller sliced through Brian Rush's upstairs bedroom.

Brian Rush



In one photo, the crib can be seen near the hole in the wall where the propeller entered the home.

Brian's granddaughter usually spends the afternoon in the bedroom. The crib is where she naps, but she wasn't there at the time.

Brian Rush



"Luckily, they weren't here yesterday. They normally are," Rush said. "They were up at my daughter's house instead."

A propeller sliced through Brian Rush's upstairs bedroom.

Brian Rush



The wreckage will be moved to a hangar for further investigation.

"Really we are looking at the pilot, the machine, and the environment, and with the machine we want to make sure obviously the entire airplane is here and that there's nothing missing. We'll just go through, document the airframe, document the engine- really look for any anomalies," Gretz explained.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniantsbplane accidentfaafatal crashaccidentplane crash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on NC highway
Remains of missing Midwest teachers recovered month after plane crash
O'Hare weather: Plane slides on snowy runway in Chicago | Video
US denies request to help find IL, WI women missing after plane crash
TOP STORIES
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
LIVE: Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
CPD sergeant quits amid accusation of taking bribe from diver
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Black woman forced to move on Delta plane claims discrimination
Boy, 14, charged with shooting man on NW Side, police say
Family of Anthony Alvarez, man fatally shot by police, files lawsuit
Show More
TikTok star to face alleged stalker in court
Russian invasion underscores Illinois preps for digital battlefield
Val and Ryan talk Black history, French fry condiments and new movies
IL reports 2,074 new COVID cases, 74 deaths
Reporter's notebook: Watching Russians protest the Ukraine invasion
More TOP STORIES News