Plane slides off runway at O'Hare Airport, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A plane slid off a runway as it was landing at O'Hare Airport as snow fell on the Chicago area Monday morning, officials told ABC7.According to an American Airlines spokesperson, "After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O'Hare. No injuries were reported. All 38 passengers and three crew members were removed from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal"Further details were not available.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area, with up to six inches of snow expected to accumulate in parts of the Chicago area.As of 8:27 a.m., 236 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and 93 at Midway.