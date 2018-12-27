2 shot on South Side by suspect dressed as postal worker, police say

Chicago police are investigating a double shooting inside a home in the city's Fernwood neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said the victims were inside a residence in the 9900-block of South State Street around 2:20 p.m. when the suspect, who was dressed as a postal worker, knocked on the door. The suspect said he had a package to deliver to the male victim, police said.

When the victim opened the door, the suspect opened fire and shot both victims.
Police said a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

The second victim, a 23-year-old woman, was struck by gunfire in the lower body and taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No one is currently in custody. Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.
